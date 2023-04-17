KENNEBUNK – Regional School Unit 21 is upping its sign-on bonuses to $5,000 for experienced new hires with CDL licenses and to $3,000 for those who need training.

The increase from $2,500 comes as the district struggles to fill bus driver vacancies. The referral bonus for RSU 21 employees who successfully refer a new hire has been increased to $2,000 from $1,000.

The school district has also adopted additional measures, according to David Singer, the school district’s communications specialist. He said consolidated bus routes have been implemented to increase utility drivers’ ability to cover routes and that charter buses have been scheduled to supplement transportation for sports trips.

The district is hosting a two-day hiring event May 3-4 at the transportation hub at 116 York St. They will serve breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday May 3 and lunch from noon to 2 p.m. on May 4. Community members in Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport interested in part-time or full-time work as bus drivers are asked to contact Transportation Manager Chris Pasciuto at 985-2622.

New hire drivers who already have a CDL with school bus, passenger and air brake endorsements will receive the $5,000 sign-on bonus in two equal lump-sum payments – when initially hired and the rest at the conclusion of six months.

New hires who require training will receive two equal lump sums; one when initially hired and the remainder after they complete CDL certification and six months as a bus driver, Singer said.

Superintendent Terri Cooper wrote a letter to families April 7 about the driver shortage and its impact.

“At times, shortages left the Transportation Department with about 25 percent of its driver positions unfilled,” Cooper wrote. She said many of the staffing gaps have been able to be mitigated with substitute drivers, when possible, along with the transportation manager and mechanics, but noted that is not a sustainable long-term solution.

Over the last couple of weeks, some families have received calls that a bus on their child’s route would be unavailable on a specific day as the district tries to cope with the shortage of available drivers.

“At this point, there is little reserve capacity for sick calls and other personal emergencies,” said Cooper. “Please know that we are working to prevent additional disruptions but may not have the resources to overcome certain staff outages.”

