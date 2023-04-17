SACO – This spring, The Ecology School welcomed more than 150 seventh grade students from Saco Middle School for a three-day immersive, hands-on learning experience at its River Bend Farm campus in Saco. Hosting these students is part of a partnership between The Ecology School, the City of Saco and Saco Schools to provide an outdoor educational experience to students in the local community and part of a broader goal to ensure that all Maine students have an opportunity to experience outdoor education at places like The Ecology School, school officials said.

During their overnight stay at The Ecology School, students participated in eight hours of outdoor environmental science lessons. Divided into small teaching groups led by an educator, Saco students explored ecosystems, conducted observations, and enjoyed three community meals together each day.

“The trip to the Ecology School for our students is such a tremendous experience,” said Saco Middle School Principal Marie Soucy.” The learning that takes place as well as the community building and time spent enjoying nature is long lasting. Saco Middle School is fortunate to have a partnership with the Ecology School.”

An environmental living and learning center, The Ecology School aims to inspire children and adults to think and act for building more sustainable communities by bringing people and nature together. Located on the River Bend Farm, a historic 105-acre farm on a scenic bend in the Saco River, The Ecology School hosts retreats and conferences and summer camps and school programs. For more information, visit www.theecologyschool.org.

