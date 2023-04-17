ROAD RACING

Online registration opens this week for the 2023 TD Beach to Beacon 10K, to be held Aug. 5 in Cape Elizabeth.

Cape Elizabeth residents can register starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, until 600 race bibs are claimed. The general public can begin registration at 7 a.m. Thursday. An open lottery registration for any remaining spots will be held starting Friday. Go to www.beach2beacon.org to register.

Registration costs $65. There is no COVID-19 vaccine requirement for this year’s race.

SOCCER

NWSL: Midfielder Julie Ertz has signed a one-year contract with Angel City that will bring her back to the National Women’s Soccer League after a nearly two-year absence.

Ertz has not played in the league since spring 2021 because of injuries and after taking time off for the birth of her son. She also recently returned to the U.S. national team for a pair of exhibition matches against Ireland.

U20 WORLD CUP: Argentina has replaced Indonesia as the host of the Under-20 World Cup next month.

FIFA announced the decision just over two weeks after Indonesia was stripped of the hosting rights.

Protests in Muslim-majority Indonesia against hosting the Israel team forced the move, although FIFA never specified its reason, merely saying Indonesia lost the tournament “due to the current circumstances.” Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Isaiah Wong is going to try to make the jump from the Final Four to the NBA.

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s player of the year this season announced he intends to forgo his remaining eligibility and leave Miami for the NBA draft. Wong led Miami by averaging 16.3 points per game this season, leading the Hurricanes to a 29-8 record and a spot in the national semifinals.

• All-Missouri Valley Conference forward Ben Krikke has transferred from Vanderbilt to Iowa, Hawkeyes Coach Fran McCaffery announced.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Krikke scored 1,596 points in four seasons with the Beacons and reached double figures in 82 of 122 games. He led the Valley in scoring last season, averaging 19.4 points per game overall and 21 per game in conference games.

He will have one season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes.

• UConn guard Nahiem Alleyne has become the third player to leave the program this month after helping the Huskies win the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-4 senior announced on social media that he is transferring to St. John’s, posting a rendering of himself in a Red Storm uniform along with images of the Statue of Liberty, a New York cab, a sign for the school and Coach Rick Pitino.

Alleyne joins guard Jordan Hawkins and center Adama Sanogo in leaving UConn this spring before exhausting their college eligibility. Both Sanogo and Hawkins have announced plays to enter the NBA draft.

Alleyne becomes the fourth transfer to join Pitino’s rebuilding effort at St. John’s, along with guards Daniss Jenkins and Cruz Davis, who followed their coach from Iona and VMI wing Sean Conway.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Ben Shelton reached the second round by beating Mackenzie McDonald 7-5, 6-4.

Shelton will next face third-seeded Casper Ruud, who he defeated last year in Cincinnati as a relatively unknown college player.

Also, Bernabe Zapata Miralles defeated Attila Balazs 6-2, 6-2 to set up an all-Spanish second-round meeting with 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut. Emil Ruusuvuori beat Alexander Bublik 6-0, 6-3 and will next play fifth-seeded Frances Tiafoe.

Other players who advanced on Monday included Nicolas Jerry of Chile, Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina and Nuno Borges of Portugal. Borges will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the next round.