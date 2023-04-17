14 FAMILY CIRCLE, UNIT 14, Windham — $525,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,135 SF

Originally built in 1940, this free-standing home is along the Sebago Lake Basin

at the south end of the larger lake. It had a recent renovation that includes new flooring, contemporary, dark gray siding, new windows and more, according to the listing. The open kitchen/living/dining flows out to the farmer’s porch facing the water. Both bedrooms are upstairs. The association shares 185 feet of waterfront that includes a sandy beach, floating docks, and a fire pit. Recent price drop of $25,000. Listed by Casey Gray, RE/MAX® Coastal. See the full listing.

661 WHITE BRIDGES ROAD, UNIT 2, Standish — $295,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 404 SF

Located over the bridge from the previous property, this little bit of a condo has been “completely updated,” according to the listing, and has views of the water from all windows. There’s some smart, small space design that uses the ceiling for bicycle storage and a large TV screen mount that can be lowered up and down. Association amenities include a small fitness room, outdoor fireplace, and swimming area along 800 feet of shared waterfront. Another studio unit in this association is listed for sale at $299,900. Listed by A Team Realty. See the full listing.

489 LEISURE LANE, Frye Island — $1.05 million

6 beds, 2 baths, 1,440 SF

It’s a big price tag for a dated looking, circa 1980 cottage, but the value is in its rental history, and exclusive location on Frye Island, which can only be reached by boat. Situated right on the shore, you’ll have access to your own strip of sand and a boat dock. The house has a “reverse design” with all bedrooms and baths on the first floor and the open kitchen and entertaining area on the second. Listed by Nancy Fournier, Krainin Real Estate. See the full listing.

