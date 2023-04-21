While on the hunt for a new home, it’s a relief to walk into a property and imagine the possibilities for living, instead of adding up the costs of repairs and renovations. This is one of those homes.

At almost twenty-years old, it has been immaculately cared for, cleaned up, and is now ready for you to move in as soon as you are able. Enter via the attached two-car garage on the lower level, or through the front door to the open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. That central living space has beautiful hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, and bar seats at the kitchen counter. Sliding doors lead to a screened in porch, with even more space on the uncovered deck for entertaining. All bedrooms and bathrooms are on the main floor. The primary suite has its own balcony, walk-in closet, and full bath. Downstairs, the finished basement provides more living space and a sliding-door exit/entrance.

Property Highlights 1,400± SF home with an open plan living area and finished basement and direct entry from a lower-level garage

Screened-in porch for summer dining and relaxing; energy efficient updates include heat pumps and A/C

Set on a peaceful 1.85± AC lot with right-of-way to Raymond Pond; close drive to groceries/amenities and 30 minutes to Portland

Open houses on Saturday, Apr. 22 and Sunday, Apr. 23 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

In the winter, through the trees, you can spot Raymond Pond, to which the next homeowners will have right-of-way access. This is a peaceful, serene property, set on 1.85± mostly wooded acres with plenty of other lakes and ponds in the area to explore, and Portland and the airport just 30 minutes’ drive away.

42 Winding Way is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected]

