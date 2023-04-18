community meals

SATURDAY
Roasted turkey dinner take-out, includes vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake for dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange Hall, at Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Cost is $10. Please have exact price for meal(s) wanted. No substitutions or no pre-orders. Drive-up, pay and receive your meal. Contact: Joann at 233-7119.
Saturday night church supper, features a variety of casseroles and salads, baked pea beans, red hot dogs, breads, an assortment of desserts and beverages. 5 p.m. First Congregational Church of Gray Parish House, 5 Brown St., Gray. Handicap accessible. Cost is $10. Contact: 657-4279.
