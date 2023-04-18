Transportation program a valuable resource

To the editor,

To the members of the Saco City Council and Mayor: I have had a need to use Age Friendly Saco’s transportation program to get to medical appointments numerous times in the last two years. Each of the volunteer drivers was caring, courteous and safety-conscious. Appointment destinations and times are always confirmed ahead of schedule. This has been very helpful and I have always sent a thank you note with a donation of appreciation.

The purpose of this letter is two-fold: to inform Saco Seniors who may not know about this opportunity and to encourage public community support for an essential service. I credit Jean Saunders and her team for getting this valuable resource up and running. Jean has written numerous applications for community grants and I sincerely hope that Age Friendly Saco will receive a grant for this worthy cause.

Meanwhile, I implore the city council to include support for Age Friendly Saco in its 2024 budget.

Mary Johnson

Saco

