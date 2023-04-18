TEMPLE, N.H. – James Philip Medeiros, 86, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on April 6, 2023. Born in Somerville, Mass. on May 21, 1936, James spent most of his childhood in Cambridge, Mass.

He married the love of his life, Nancy Dionne, on Sept 7, 1958. They are the parents of four children, Lisa Downing, Mary (Danny) Hellyar, James (Linda), and Carol Jones. They are the grandparents of 16 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.

James served in the Armed Forces for 25 years, retiring from the Air Force as Chief Master Sergeant and working an additional 20 years in civilian service. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars stationed overseas in Austria, Vietnam, and Okinawa. He received a bachelor of science degree in engineering from Southern Illinois University.

A lifelong Scout leader, James influenced the lives of many Scouts over the years including his children and grandchildren. He also loved tinkering in his workshop with his model kits and toy trains, taking online classes, repairing computers, ice fishing, and watching westerns on TV. He was king of the house and liked to be waited on (with cheese sandwiches and bowls of ice cream), but always the first one to show up when needed. He had a colorful sense of humor and knew how to make any situation fun. His children have fond memories of camping and cross-country car trips to McDonald’s. They have a strong sibling bond and love the times they can gather to share stories of their larger-than-life father. His grandchildren adored him as he was generous with both his cash and his compliments.

Nancy was his lifelong companion and sweetheart of 64 years. He was her rock and she was his better half.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Caroline Moura Medeiros; brother, Frances Medeiros; and son-in-law, Norman Jones. He is so loved by his family and greatly missed.

Services to be held at a later date when he and his bride can be celebrated together as they always did so in life.

