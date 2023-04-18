The proposed $47 million SAD 51 budget for the new school year is up about 7%, largely due to the need for more than $2 million to replace modular classrooms and make play area changes to address overcrowding at Mabel I. Wilson School, according to Superintendent Jeff Porter.

The proposal, $3.2 million more than this year’s budget, would increase school tax bills in Cumberland by about 4.6% on top of any property tax increase resulting from the town budget, which is still being developed. The portion of the Cumberland property tax rate to support education would increase 97 cents, resulting in an additional $97 per year per $100,000 of assessed value.

North Yarmouth, also part of SAD 51, has not yet calculated the proposed school budget’s impact on its its tax rate.

The budget calls for replacing existing modular classrooms at Mabel I. Wilson with a new 12-room unit and a restructuring of the school’s outdoor play areas for $2,050,000.

“This is the largest expenditure increase that we’ve had in a decade,” Porter said at a town council meeting last week.

Cumberland Town Manager Bill Shane said at a council meeting that he was “blown away” by the cost of the modular classrooms project, and hopes the drastic addition to the budget will cause those who voted against a referendum for a new SAD 51 elementary school last November to rethink their stance.

“We have to get a message out to the public that this isn’t going to get cheaper,” Shane said. “I wish everyone in the community could sit down at a meeting like this and hear some of this stuff.”

Mabel I. Wilson School and Greely Middle School are both projected to add at least 10 new students for the 2023-24 school year.

“A lot of enrollment has caught up with us,” Porter said. “We’ve had a lot of needs that have caught up to us, including inflation and all of those things factored in.”

The new budget increases spending for special education and school administration. The proposed $8.6 million budget for special education is up 9.7% from this year’s, and the proposed $1.9 million budget for school administration is up 4.6%. It does not specifically address raises for ed techs and secretaries, who have been working without a contract since June of 2022.

Graham Shove, president of the SAD 51 Education Association, could not be reached for comment.

A public hearing for the proposed school budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, in the Gyger Room at Greely High School. After the Town Council approves the school budget, it will be sent to voters in a validation referendum June 13.

