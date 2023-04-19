Patrice Bergeron is making progress, but not enough to be ready for Game 2 on Wednesday night against the Florida Panthers.

Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Bergeron’s status after the veteran center worked out with skating and skills consultant John McLean prior to the team portion of the morning skate. Montgomery planned to use the same forward lines and defense pairings as Game 1.

Montgomery also confirmed that it is indeed an injury and not an illness that is keeping Bergeron out of the lineup. That much became rather obvious on Monday night when Bergeron was seen at TD Garden and among his teammates. Bergeron left the last regular-season game in Montreal after the first period because of what the club termed an upper body injury.

“He’s progressing well, so he’s day-by-day, but he’s a no for (Wednesday),” said Montgomery.

Just when he’ll be able to return is not yet clear.

“Everything goes into our decision-making,” said Montgomery. “Where he’s at is No. 1. No. 2 would be just the like the regular season, rest versus play, where the series is at. All those come in as factors.”

Montgomery said Bergeron is handling the situation well, leading as best he can while not playing.

“He’s such a pro, he’s such a competitor. Everybody knows he wants to be in,” said Montgomery. “But the great thing about him is his ability to put his own personal feelings aside and still lead our group, like he does. That speaks volumes about his leadership qualities.”

Montgomery also said that Brad Marchand has done his best to fill any void that does arise.

“He’s been excellent, as have the others guys. Everybody knows that you don’t fill Patrice’s shoes with one person, but I think he’s taken the lead,” said Montgomery. “I’ve heard his voice more in the locker room in between periods. Also, the daily times I’m walking into the room talking about what we’re going to do in practice, usually Patrice is talking, and I hear Brad talking now. He’s taken it upon himself and he’s a great leader. I’ve said all year, we’re blessed in the leadership qualities.”

Said Marchand: “He’s a guy we’re not going to be able to replace on or off the ice, but as a group, it falls on our shoulders to help each other and communicate. At playoff time, emotions are high … the more we kind of control that on the bench and help each other out, it (translates) on the ice. That’s all we’re all trying to do.”…

THE BRUINS have not benefited much from the influx of Russian players into the NHL over the past three decades, but that could be changing. Dmitry Orlov, obtained from the Washington Capitals, has been the most impactful Russian to play for the Bruins since Dmitri Kvartalnov scored 30 goals in 1992-93. Providence’s Georgii Merkulov is an intriguing prospect as well.

Montgomery, who played briefly in Russia, had an interesting take on Russian players and how Orlov breaks the mold, if there is one.

“They are very careful people. They don’t trust people. You really have to earn their trust before they let you in. Once they let you in, they treat you like gold,” said Montgomery.

“My first two months over there were very lonely, my last three months were a blast. Just because of my teammates and the way they treated me. And I would say my experience coaching over here – and we had four to five Russians in St. Louis – is the same thing. Once you gain their trust, now you’re in and now you can joke around and stuff. The one thing I’ve admired about (Orlov) is he hasn’t had that wall up right away. He lets you in and he jokes and he’s got a quick wit about. He’s always got a smile and he’s very affable. So right away I’ve found my relationship with him has been much more like a North American relationship.”

Montgomery also caught Orlov off guard when he spoke some rudimentary Russian to him when the player first arrived.

“I think he was shocked when I spit out ‘My name is’ and ‘How are you doing?’ (in Russian). A couple swear words and we were good to go,” said Montgomery with a laugh.

Said Orlov: “Oh yeah, he’s a funny guy. He gave me a couple of words. I was surprised. I didn’t know he used to play in Russia for a little bit a long time ago. It’s nice that somebody speaks my language.”…

MONTGOMERY TINKERED with both his power-play units during the morning skate, but neither had Taylor Hall on it. The reasoning?

“It’s depth and really I thought he was terrific (in Game 1). My ask of him was to be great 5 on 5, and I thought he was our best forward 5 on 5, and I just wanted him to continue to build on that,” said Montgomery. “And as he continues to build, the power play could possibly come back. But right now, I just want that line to give us an edge.”…

The Bruins were one of only two teams, out of eight, to win Game 1 in the opening round. The Hurricanes were the other team to avoid a Game 1 upset.

“I just think the league is close. There’s such a fine line between all the teams, especially once you get down to the final 16. And the first round is the hardest round to win. Always,” said Montgomery.

