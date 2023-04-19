There are plenty of ways for people in South Portland, Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth to honor Earth Day this weekend. A sampling of planned events follows.

South Portland

The South Portland Land Trust is offering a number of programs this weekend. On Saturday, April 22, beginning at 9 a.m., people are invited to take part in the land trust’s annual Earth Day Cleanup event. Meet at Mill Creek Park or at the South Branch trailhead on Philbrook Avenue.

Saturday at 2 p.m., South Portland stormwater program coordinator Fred Dillon and members of the land trust will lead an informational walk along Trout Brook at the Trout Brook Nature Preserve, starting at the trailhead on Providence Avenue. Attendees will hear about recent restoration work at the preserve.

For more information on those activities, and to register, go to southportlandlandtrust.org.

To close out the festivities, the land trust will host a nature walk at Dow’s Woods on Preservation Lane at 10 a.m. Sunday. Ecological landscape consultant Kelly Corbin will be on hand to guide attendees through the wealth of plant species in the preserve.

The Land Trust also has an online photo contest taking place throughout the weekend, with prizes from local businesses and organizations including Red’s Dairy Freeze and the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine. To enter, just tag @sopolandtrust in posts on Instagram and Facebook.

Scarborough

Maine Audubon will host its annual Earth Day cleanup at Scarborough Marsh from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, in collaboration with Friends of Scarborough Marsh, the Scarborough High School ECOS Club, and Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Meet at the Audubon Center, 92 Pine Point Road.

The Audubon is also partnering with Project GRACE to collect food donations, and those participating in the cleanup are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or store gift cards.

To sign up and learn more, visit maineaudubon.org.

Cape Elizabeth

The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust is hosting its third annual Community Cleanup through Wednesday, April 26.

Supplies such as bags and gloves will be available at the land trust’s office at 330 Ocean House Road. Residents can sign up for the areas they’d like to clean up online at capelandtrust.org.

For questions, call the land trust at 207-767-6054 or email [email protected]

