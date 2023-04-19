Maine Public Radio and StoryCorps are seeking Maine veterans and active service members, as well as their families, to tell their stories.

Virtual statewide recording sessions will take place Monday, April 24, through Wednesday, April 26. In-person sessions will be held at the Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society Museum at Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth May 29 through June 2.

As part of StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative, the recordings will be preserved at the Library of Congress, and select recordings will also be aired on Maine Public Radio.

Participants will be interviewed by a friend or family member, and they do not have to specifically discuss their experience in the military. StoryCorps provides sample questions and a wide variety of discussion topics. Participants can also decide not to share their stories with StoryCorps and Maine Public Radio but still receive a copy of the recording for themselves.

To learn more and sign up for upcoming recording sessions, go to mainepublic.org or storycorps.org, or call 1-800-850-4406.

