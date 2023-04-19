Coming up every Thursday morning in May is Family Music & Movement Classes with KindKids Music in the Chocolate Church Arts Center Annex. Great for children up to age 6 with one adult or the entire family. Join Amanda Panda and Rob Duquette for this fun-filled class.

Sing songs, explore instruments, move your body and learn to use music to support early literacy and connection parenting. There’s no person limit for the families.

Classes are from 10-10:30 a.m. May 4, 11, 18 and 25. Tickets are $80 for a week family package or $24 for a drop-in visit.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

What would it be like if Tom Petty were still with us, performing with the Heartbreakers to this day? Now the fantasy comes to life, with Being Petty – the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience. Show time is 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Chocolate Church website at chocolatechurcharts.org, call the box office at 442-8455 or stop in. Also, come tour the new Art Gallery Show, “Land & Sea: Brian Killeen.”

Laura O’Reilly is the executive director at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

