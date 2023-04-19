BOSTON — Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer in his return from the injured list, and Trevor Larnach and Edouard Julien also homered to help lift the Minnesota Twins to a 10-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Joe Ryan (4-0) allowed three runs and six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in six innings for the win. He also hit one batter. Brent Headrick earned the save in his major league debut, giving up one run and one hit in three innings.

Gallo, who missed 10 games with a right intercostal strain, had two hits. Larnach had a three-run homer and had four RBI overall.

Corey Kluber (0-4) gave up seven runs and six hits in five innings in the loss. He walked two and hit two batters as his ERA climbed from 6.92 to 8.50.

Kiké Hernandez hit a two-out homer in the sixth for Boston for the 100th of his career and second this season.

The Twins got off to a quick start in the first inning when Max Kepler led off with a walk and scored on Julien’s homer.

Gallo’s home run capped a four-run third for Minnesota. Larnach’s second homer of the season came in the sixth off Ryan Brasier.

The Red Sox loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth against Headrick, but got just one run on Jarren Duran’s sacrifice fly. Boston second baseman Enmanuel Valdez, making his major league debut, went 2 for 3 — including Boston’s first hit off Ryan, a one-out single to left field in the third.

NOTES: RHP Zack Kelly, on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, will undergo ulnar nerve transposition revision on a date to be determined. Kelly underwent an internal bracing procedure in May 2020. The team said Kelly’s ulnar collateral ligament and internal brace are intact. … Red Sox INF Yu Chang was placed on the paternity list. Valdez was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to take his place on the roster.

