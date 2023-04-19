I like Gov. Mills. I voted for Gov. Mills, and would again. Compared to the buffoon who sullied that office before her … well, there is no comparison. That’s why I find her foot-dragging regarding changes to the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act both confusing and disappointing. One of the arguments she (and Sen. Angus King) make is that any changes to the act could result in so-called “unintended consequences.”

Let’s call a spade a spade. That’s nothing more than a thinly veiled dog whistle designed to scare constituents into believing in some evil takeover of our homes, our schools, our very way of life. It’s 2023, aren’t we past all that? Combine that with her bogus “scheduling conflict” when the Wabanaki chiefs recently spoke in front of the Legislature and I think it’s well past time for her to heed the immortal words of Spike Lee and do the right thing.

Paul Engel

Yarmouth

