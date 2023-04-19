I was thrilled to see the recent headline “Letter to the editor: Hunting and conservation are, in fact, intertwined” (April 7).
Along with the reference to hunting, I would add fishing; these activities are often enjoyed by a similar segment of Maine people. At least two letters to the editor reinforced the deep connection between the environment and sportsmen. In fact it has been said that while not all of us are environmentalists, we all are all conservationists at some level. Whether it is gardening, hiking, fishing, sailing, skiing, hunting or simply enjoying a beautiful view, we all count on a clean environment in which to participate.
The Natural Resources Council of Maine is committed to protecting, defending and restoring the natural resources of Maine including our lakes, forests, wildlife, rivers, open spaces, air quality and climate stability. As board chair of NRCM, I invite all Maine citizens, especially fisherman and hunters, to join with us to conserve the natural resources upon which we all depend.
Edward Simmons
Yarmouth
