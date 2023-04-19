Our beloved mother, Barbara Armstrong Shook, 91 years old, of Kennebunkport, joined our father and brother in heaven on Friday, April 14, 2023. Mom was at home surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.

Barbara was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, a daughter of William T. and Nina (Dixon) Armstrong and grew up in Dumont, New Jersey. Barbara attended Dumont High School where she met her soul mate and husband of 56 years, Robert J. Shook. She graduated from Dumont High School in 1949. Throughout her high school years she was involved in many clubs and teams. She was a member of the Beta Beta club, sang in the school choir, played on the volleyball team and was the captain of her varsity cheerleading squad.

On Oct. 29, 1950, she married Robert J. Shook in New Jersey. They moved to Maine in 1973, where together they raised their nine children.

Barbara was a homemaker for many years. With nine children, most of whom played sports, she could always be found on the sidelines, courtside or in the audience at all of her children’s events. Barbara was an active member of the Kennebunk High School Athletic Boosters for many years. She could be found volunteering and lending a hand wherever there was a need. Barbara was involved with her church, cooking and serving food at the church luncheons and often running the Sunday school group for the children. Barbara loved gardening. You could always find her planting, digging or building yet another rock wall around her property. Sewing was a passion of hers for most of her life. Barbara was known for the beautiful clothing, costumes and even doll clothes that she would sew. Barbara was a volunteer at the Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society for many years. She had a great love of all animals. Barbara’s greatest love was spending time with her family.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Shook, her son, Robert “Robbie” Shook, her brother, Samuel Armstrong, and sisters, Nina Saelzer and Sandra McCarthy.

She is survived by her two sons, Dennis Shook of Biddeford and William Shook and his wife Sherri of Hollis; six daughters, Deb DePiero and her husband Brad of Kennebunk, Beverly Scott of Old Orchard Beach, Karen Shook of Kennebunkport, Patty Powers and her husband Roger of Alfred, Laurie Gerard and her husband Garrett of Lyman and Kristen Gilman and her husband Tom of Gray, as well as 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

A graveside service will be held privately by the family.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society at P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04043, in Barbara’s memory.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Barbara’s Book of Memories at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: