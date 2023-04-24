Marshall H. Weeman Jr., 90, of Kennebunk, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

He was born in Portland on Sept. 26, 1932, a son of the late Marshall H. and Juliette M. (Roy) Weeman. He attended Kennebunk schools and then attended high school at St. John’s Prep School in Danvers, Massachusetts, where he graduated in 1950. He studied engineering at the University of Maine in Orono and then enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served four years.

In 1959 he married Jeanne Lebarge and they made their home in Kennebunk where they raised their four children. He was a devout Catholic and a lifelong communicant of St. Martha’s Parish in Kennebunk. He was very active in the parish where he was involved in various ministries, including the choir and lector. In 1997 he retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard with over 41 years of service.

An avid gardener, he enjoyed growing and tending to his flower and vegetable gardens. He believed in organic gardening using natural products only. He also enjoyed taking family photos and documenting his travels with the shipyard through pictures and videos. One of his favorite things to do was spend quality time at the family camp on Bonney Eagle Lake in Standish with others.

He was born with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare eye disease, that eventually left him blind and confined him to his home in his later years which was very debilitating to him as he was no longer able to do the things that he loved most.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanne E. Weeman, his children, Glen S. Weeman of Sanford, Gail W. Phillips and her husband, Floyd of Kennebunk, Lisa A. Turner of Scarborough, Lynn E. Wadleigh and her husband, Ernie of Kennebunk, grandchildren, Ashley Phillips and husband, Brad Miele, Kayla Phillips and her significant other, Tony Sarcona, Tyler Turner, Morgan Wadleigh, Melanie Desjardins and her husband, Darryl, great-grandchildren, Hamilton Miele and Oliver Miele. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Weeman and his wife, Sally of Kittery Point.

Per his wishes, services will be private. Burial with military services will be at the Meeting House Cemetery in Hollis at the Weeman burial site.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the National Eye Institute, Budget Officer, Building 31, Room 6A16 31 Center Drive, Bethesda, MD, 20892-2510.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Johnson Funeral Home in North Berwick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: