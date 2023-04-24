It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen Michael Naimey, 67, of Webber Hill Road. He died at his home on Friday, April 21, 2023, after unforeseen medical complications. He was born April 25, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late William M. and Bessie (Dixon) Naimey of Maine, Connecticut, and South Carolina. He grew up in East Haddam, Connecticut, and lived on Nantucket Island.

Steve was a master plumber and started his own business under the name Naimey Enterprises doing plumbing, landscaping, and carpentry. He worked at Goodall Hospital for many years and was still working at York County Community College as a maintenance supervisor prior to his untimely passing. He was a hard worker, a resilient figure in the face of adversity, and could find the solution to the most complex problems. He enjoyed his job and his coworkers.

Steve was true to himself. You always knew how he felt about everything. He was a great storyteller and would embellish those stories, always making them a little more entertaining. He loved telling dad jokes, having a unique sense of “Steve humor,” and found great joy in making people laugh. He was often the life of the party and made everyone feel welcome.

Steve built the family homestead in Kennebunk with his lifelong friend, Jim. He was a true “Renaissance Man” able to make and fix anything, never hesitating to tackle any job. He enjoyed barbecuing and building fires in the great fire cauldron, which he crafted himself.

He was happiest when he was outside on his lawnmower or in the yard. He loved to golf and had been a member at Dutch Elm Golf Course. Stephen and Nancy loved to kayak together throughout Maine and taking care of their bees. He loved his land and took pride in his green lawn. He loved the many pets that shared the family home throughout the years. He enjoyed watching and rooting for all the Boston sports teams.

Stephen will be missed by his loving wife of 42 years, Nancy (Salvetti) Naimey; children, Michael W. Naimey (Aisha), of Kennebunk, Danielle G. Naimey (Andreas Baudrexel) of Guatemala and David J. Naimey (Emma) of Florida; grandchildren, Kai and Zoey Naimey, Alex, and Grace Baudrexel and sisters; Cindy Cantin (Jack) of New Hampshire and Charlene Naimey (Carlos Velez) of South Carolina. He has one aunt, Louise Ford of North Berwick, and many cousins and friends. Until we meet again …

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A Christian burial Mass will be held the following day on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Kennebunk.

Memorial contributions may be made in Stephen’s name to the Dempsey Center at www.dempseycenter.org/ or by mail at the Dempsey Center, PO Box 277, Auburn, ME 04212.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

