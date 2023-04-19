KENNEBUNK – One of the Travis Mills Foundation Team’s favorite aspects of the Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K is the stories of runners, walkers and hand cyclists about why they participate in the event.

Kennebunk resident and Air Force spouse, Amanda Petersen, walks in honor those who have gone before her and paid the ultimate sacrifice along with those who are currently serving the nation. Her husband, Patrick, has served 16 years.

“I show up because these men and women show up for us,” she said in early-April. “There are men and women serving who don’t even know I exist, but it doesn’t even matter.”

The 12th annual Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K, presented by New Balance Foundation, will be held Sunday, May 28, at Brunswick Landing, the former Brunswick Naval Air Station. The race will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m.

Peterson has been walking the Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K, presented by New Balance Foundation, since her sister-in-law invited her years back. Knowing the story of U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills, she knew that she had to be part of the race in some way.

“Even through COVID, we did not miss a walk – we did it virtually. We were so thrilled that last year we got to go to Brunswick and do it,” Peterson said.

Advertisement

It is important for Peterson and her family to do the walk together, so her children, Cadence, 14, Jaidon, 11, and Nya, 3, grow up knowing the importance of military service and sacrifice. “As long as they are living under my roof, they will be doing this walk because they need to understand that freedom isn’t free, and this is the least we can do. I hope they continue to support [Travis’] foundation even when they are adults,” she said.

While Peterson said she can run the race, she prefers to walk the Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K instead to fully immerse herself into the experience.

“I show up every year to pay my respects to those we’ve lost and to pay my respects to those who’ve come back injured – even those who’ve served and come back find, like my husband,” said Peterson. “As a civilian and as a military wife, there’s only so much I can do and this is what I can do.”

Registration for the Miles for Mills 5K is $30 per person and registrants receive a T-shirt (while supplies last). Registration is $35 after April 15. For more information, visit www.milesformills.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: