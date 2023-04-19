St. Joseph’s College sent 14 batters to the plate in the seventh inning and scored 10 runs, highlighted by a three-run homer from Jared Wilhelm, to pull away for a 13-0 baseball win Thursday against Husson University, in Standish.

Jackson Stanton went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI, and Dawson Gundlah drove in three runs for the Monks (14-17).

Seven Monks pitchers combined on a two-hitter, with 14 strikeouts.

Husson is 10-15.

ENDICOTT 7, SOUTHERN MAINE 6: Danny MacDougall’s RBI single in the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie as the Gulls (24-4) beat the Huskies (10-16) in Gorham.

Cam Seymour was 2 for 5 with three RBI for USM.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SOUTHERN MAINE 22, SALEM STATE 5: Nick James recorded seven goals and three assists to fuel as the Huskies (3-10, 1-4 Little East) routed the Vikings (1-13, 0-5) in Gorham.

Schuyler Wetmore added four goals, while Omar Contreras and James Kastinakis each scored three times.

FOOTBALL

DARTMOUTH: Buddy Teevens, a nationally known advocate for implementing measures to decrease head injuries in football, had his right leg amputated following a bicycle accident last month in Florida.

Teevens and his wife, Kirsten, were riding on a road in the St. Augustine area when he was struck by a pickup on March 16. Kirsten Teevens on Tuesday announced her husband underwent the amputation.

Teevens, 66, is Dartmouth’s all-time wins leader with a 117-101-2 record in 23 seasons. His first head coaching job was at Maine in 1985-86.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UCLA: Adem Bona has become the fifth UCLA player to declare for the NBA draft, although the Pac-12 freshman of the year could still return to the Bruins.

The forward-center from Nigeria averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while starting 32 of 33 games this past season.

