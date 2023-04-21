Jake Rainess hit a leadoff home run and the University of Maine earned its second straight win, beat Hartford 6-2 on Friday in Orono.

Colin Fitzpatrick pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on nine hits, while striking out six and walking three to earn the win for the Black Bears (19-12).

Jeremiah Jenkins hit an RBI double and Jake Marquez had an RBI single as Maine scored twice in the third. Connor Goodman was 2 for 3 with two RBI and a run scored for the Black Bears. Ryan Turenne added two hits for Maine.

Noah Rivera was 3 for 3 with a double for Hartford (2-26).

COLBY 7, BOWDOIN 6: The Mules (19-7, 4-3 NESCAC) scored five times in the eighth inning to beat the Polar Bears (12-10, 2-5) in Brunswick.

Brady O’Brien was 3 for 5 with a two-run home run for Colby. Cole Palmeri hit a solo home run in the eighth and scored twice, while Drew Miller had two hits and Matthew Panker doubled, scored a run and drove in a run.

Ryan Grecco pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

Ben McKenzie, Stephen Simoes and Liam Foley each had two hits for Bowdoin. Kevin Murray hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GONZAGA: Gonzaga’s offseason roster rebuild continued with the addition of former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard and Wyoming forward Graham Ike.

Gonzaga announced the addition of Ike, while Nembhard announced on Instagram his intention to play for the Bulldogs. Nembhard also confirmed his decision to ESPN.

They are the second and third major additions this offseason for Gonzaga after previously adding Big Sky Conference player of the year Steele Venters from Eastern Washington.

KANSAS STATE: Former Boston Celtics forward Ernie Barrett, who starred at Kansas State and spent 75 years at the school as an athlete, coach and administrator, died in his hometown of Manhattan, Kansas. He was 93.

Barrett’s family announced his death. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum, where the Wildcats play their basketball games and where a banner recognizing Barrett’s achievements hangs from the rafters.

FOOTBALL

RULES: The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes that are expected to reduce the number of plays in football games, notably one that will keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half.

The panel on Thursday approved recommendations forwarded last month by the Football Rules Committee. Since 1968, the clock had stopped on a first down until the referee gave the ready-for-play signal.

The new clock rule affects only Divisions I and II. The Division III Management Council requested the proposal be referred back to the Football Rules Committee due to opposition within its division.

Two other changes were approved. Penalties accepted at the end of the first and third quarters will now be enforced at the start of the following quarter rather than having an untimed down. Also, back-to-back timeouts during the same dead-ball period are no longer allowed.

