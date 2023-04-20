House Republicans are set to pass a bill Thursday that would amend a landmark federal civil rights law to bar transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The two-page bill proposed by Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) would change Title IX’s definition of sex to one based solely on a person’s genetics at birth. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex and opened the door to, among other things, expanded opportunities for girls and women in sports.

Under Steube’s bill, recipients of federal funding who host, operate or facilitate women’s athletic programs and violate the new amendment by allowing transgender athletes to play on a girls’ or women’s team could risk losing that funding.

While the bill is dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate, halting its pathway to becoming law, the House Republican proposal is just one of scores being introduced at the state and local level that target LGBTQ rights. Fourteen states under Republican leadership this year have adopted laws targeting the transgender community, including in Iowa, where transgender female athletes are now barred from participating in high school and college sports.

As legislative activity around the issue increases, data shows very few student-athletes are transgender. A 2017 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey, which queried teens in 10 states and nine large urban districts, found that nearly 2 percent of high school students identify as transgender. Meanwhile, a Post analysis of CDC surveys from six states and six urban districts found that 43 percent of transgender students said they played sports – suggesting that about 1 percent of athletes in these jurisdictions are transgender.

Yet Republicans have found success in championing the issue as part of their ideology in part because a majority of Americans agree that transgender women should not be able to compete in women’s professional, college and high school sports. A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll last year found that 3 in 10 Americans believed transgender women and girls should be allowed to compete in high school, college or professional women’s sports, while between 55 percent and 58 percent were opposed. A smaller 49 percent opposed inclusion in youth sports.

The House proposal would not bar transgender women and girls entirely from participating in women’s sports. It allows transgender women and men to train in or practice with a women’s athletic program, “so long as no female is deprived of a roster spot on a team or sport, opportunity to participate in a practice or competition, scholarship, admission to an educational institution, or any other benefit that accompanies participating in the athletic program or activity.”

House Republican leadership telegraphed “strong” support for the bill from across all corners of their conference. Democratic leaders were continuing to whip against the bill Wednesday evening, with several aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline private whip counts, acknowledging that up to four moderate Democrats could vote with Republicans.

Steube and other Republicans pointed to female athletes in their districts who have lost to transgender women, including Emma Weyant, a swimmer at the University of Virginia from Steube’s district who took second place in the 500-yard freestyle race at the NCAA Championships. Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer at Penn, won the title.

Beginning his floor speech Wednesday by quoting from the Bible, Steube said that “for thousands of years in human history” two genders existed, but now “a perversion in our culture by the enemy and the left has completely embraced the lie to erase the lines of gender and to convince you there isn’t really gender.”

In response, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pulled from her Catholic faith to rebut him. “Recognizing that we are all God’s children, I rise in opposition to this legislation,” she said, “because trans kids are all God’s children, and they belong in sports, in books, in families and on teams.”

Republicans claimed that their proposal would be part of women’s ongoing fight for equality, attacking Democrats for injecting left-wing or “woke” ideology into the debate.

“Ask working-class Americans if Muhammad Ali should’ve been able to box women in his day, or if Usain Bolt should’ve run the women’s 100 meters,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), who chairs the House Education and Workforce Committee. “The left wants to talk about erasure. Well, let’s talk about how American female athletes are being erased.”

Democrats sharply questioned Republicans about how they would implement this bill if it became law. Several states’ school boards have complained that to comply with such a law, they would have to inspect genitalia to prove gender.

“Think about it. How do you enforce this ban? How do you verify a woman’s ‘reproductive anatomy?’ If a young girl, if your daughter, doesn’t look feminine enough, is she subject to examination? This is absolutely absurd,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), whose daughter is transgender. “Don’t believe for a minute this is about equal rights.”

The Washington Post’s Scott Clement contributed to this report.

