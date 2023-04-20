BuzzFeed News, a pioneering digital news site that won a Pulitzer Prize and stirred controversy by publishing the infamous Steele dossier, said Thursday it will close after 12 years.

In a staff memo, Jonah Peretti, the site’s co-founder and chief executive, said his company would lay off 15% of its employees and begin shuttering BuzzFeed News, which was started in late 2011 as an adjunct to BuzzFeed, a site that specializes in creating more frivolous content such as viral “listicles” about celebrities and popular culture.

BuzzFeed and its sister publication, HuffPost, will continue, but the news site will be wound down, Peretti wrote.

“While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we’ve determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a stand-alone organization,” he wrote. He cited “more challenges that I can count,” including the pandemic, “a tech recession, a tough economy, a declining stock market, a decelerating digital advertising market, and ongoing audience and platform shifts.”

Under its founding editor, Ben Smith, BuzzFeed News broke several notable stories during its relatively brief life span, including allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Kevin Spacey in 2017.

It won numerous awards for its journalism, including the George Polk Award and the National Magazine Award. In 2021, it won the Pulitzer Prize in international reporting for a four-part investigation headed by correspondent Megha Rajagopalan into the long-term detention and incarceration of the minority Uyghur ethnic group in China.

The Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr contributed to this report.