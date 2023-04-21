Portland is a vibrant, complex, politically active and diverse city, which are all good attributes but which require a very unique set of professional and personal skills to manage properly. It is not an easy job. Choosing the best candidate for city manager is critically important to our future.

Though I believe that all three candidate finalists are no doubt qualified, Danielle West stands out to me as clearly the best choice for Portland. Having served admirably as corporation counsel for years and lately as interim city manager, Danielle has the advantages of knowing city government inside out, understanding Portland’s issues and many challenges, understanding our budget, personally knowing all the players and, importantly, knowing our history. West is also the only candidate who can hit the ground running on day one.

Finally, I have also appreciated the collaborative style and the lack of council/manager drama since Danielle has taken over as city manager.

Kris Clark

Portland

