The owner of the freight train that derailed in northern Maine on April 15, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, has been warned to pick up the pace and follow directions after spilling an estimated 500 gallons of diesel fuel during the accident’s clean-up, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said Friday.

“To date, CPKC and/or their contractors have failed to meet Department expectations regarding timing and response of clean-up activities in order to effectively mitigate impacts to the environment and public health,” Maine DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim wrote in a letter to the company on Thursday.

The warning adds to a growing list of concerns about what kinds of impacts CPKC’s derailment could have on the surrounding environment, wildlife, waterways and public health.

The derailment, caused by a track washout, occurred 15 miles east of Jackman at 8:30 a.m. last Saturday. Six train cars carrying lumber and hazardous materials, along with three locomotives, went off the tracks near the village of Rockwood, injuring three crew members. The locomotives and four lumber cars caught fire and were later extinguished.

The cars with hazardous materials did not leak or catch fire, but were directly next to the burning lumber cars, according to Greenville Fire Department Chief Sawyer Murray.

Following the derailment on Saturday morning, the Maine DEP assisted CPKC in a cleanup effort. But the DEP announced on Tuesday afternoon the derailed cars, which at that point had not been removed from the scene, were leaking fuel, hydraulic fluid and engine oil. Those oils and fluids have been saturating the soil and contaminating nearby Moose River and Little Brassua Lake – home to wildlife like brook trout, salmon, moose, loons and black bears.

The DEP and CPKC have been working together to contain and clean up the oil in those waterways with oil booms that contain oil spills.

Despite what the department describes as CPKC’s “good-faith” clean-up efforts, the Maine DEP announced on Friday that CPKC has not been following its instructions to meet specific cleanup standards in a timely manner.

To start, Maine DEP said CPKC ignored its directive to drain all the saddle tanks in the derailed locomotives before removing them from the site of the accident. CPKC chose to remove a locomotive without doing so and subsequently spilled an estimated 500 gallons of diesel fuel into “the surrounding environment” on Thursday afternoon.

That spill contributed to more soil saturation, overpowered the boom and leaked into local waterways including Little Brassua Lake.

The spill also violates Maine’s Oil Discharge Prevention and Pollution Control Law, Commissioner Loyzim wrote in her letter.

The Maine DEP said it since directed CPKC to create robust underflow dams, another way to contain oil spills.

Strike number two, Commisioner Loyzim wrote, is the delayed removal of the two railcars containing hazardous materials.

The DEP previously said, “the hazardous materials being transported by the train were removed from the site over the weekend.” But Maine DEP contradicted that detail on Friday.

“CPKC had removed derailed train cars containing hazardous materials from the immediate site of the wreckage, the train cars and materials remained to the side of the site, where they were stable,” the DEP wrote. “CPKC facilitated the removal of the railcars completely away from the site late yesterday afternoon.”

Commisioner Loyzim is now warning CPKC that if it doesn’t follow the department’s instructions in a “prompt, efficient and coordinated manner,” the DEP can take over responsibility and charge CPKC any expenses that aren’t eligible for the state’s Ground and Surface Water Clean Up and Response fund.

The Maine DEP, however, still expects CPKC to meet those standards and is not yet assuming sole responsibility for the cleanup.

“The Department appreciates the good faith of CPKC and appreciates your attention to this urgent matter,” Loyzim wrote.

The DEP said in the meantime, it is sending biologists from the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife back to the site to evaluate impacts on local fish and wildlife species, who prior to the spill had found “no immediate impacts.”

Despite the update, questions remain about the derailment, including how much fuel remains in the lake.

