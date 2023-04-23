WATERVILLE — A destructive fire at The Last Unicorn restaurant early Sunday morning drew a large emergency response and led to the temporary closure of that area of Main Street in downtown.

The Waterville Fire-Rescue Department reported briefly on its Facebook page about 5 a.m. that crews were “battling a fire on Main Street” and asked people to “stay clear of the area.” An official who answered the phone at the fire department Sunday shortly after 7 a.m. confirmed that authorities had blocked off that area of Main Street to traffic as crews continued to work at the scene.

The fire was reported at 3:51 a.m. Sunday at The Last Unicorn restaurant, which is at 8 Silver St., according to emergency dispatch logs. The restaurant is flanked on either side by adjoining buildings for the Silver Street Tavern and Cancun Mexican Bar and Grill, on a short section of road that connects Main Street downtown with The Concourse.

Waterville fire crews responded with an aerial tower, and crews also responded from Oakland, Winslow, Clinton and Sidney.

By 8:30 a.m., crews on scene were working on cleanup and the entire restaurant building appeared to be demolished.

