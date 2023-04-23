BASEBALL

Sterling Sharp allowed only three hits over six innings, and No. 9 hitter Edwin Diaz homered and drove in two runs to lead the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils in an Eastern League game Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Diaz opened the scoring in the third inning with this first home run of the season. In the fourth, Ceddanne Rafaela led off with a double and eventually scored on a wild pitch. The Sea Dogs then broke it open with four runs in the eighth, highlighted by Tyler McDonough’s two-run triple.

Sharp struck out three and walked four. One of the walks resulted in Reading’s only run, on an infield single in the fifth.

GOLF

WORLD TOUR: Australian Lucas Herbert outlasted Aaron Cockerill to win the Handa Championship in Omitama, Japan, on the second extra hole for his third world tour title.

The pair finished 72 holes at 15-under 265 after Herbert just missed a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th.

LIV: Talor Gooch lost most of a double-digit overnight lead but rallied late to win the inaugural LIV Australia tournament in Adelaide, Australia.

After two bogey-free 10-under 62 rounds, Gooch shot a 1-over 73 to clinch his first LIV Golf victory, by three strokes over Anirban Lahiri.

TENNIS

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Iga Swiatek successfully defended her title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart, Germany.

Sabalenka reached the Stuttgart final for the third year in a row. She was beaten by the world No. 1 on each occasion, losing to Ashleigh Barty in 2021, then Swiatek last year and this.

BMW OPEN: Holger Rune successfully defended his title with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3) win over Botic van de Zandschulp in Munich.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester United advanced to the FA Cup final by beating Brighton 7-6 on penalty kicks at Wembley Stadium.

Defender Victor Lindelof struck the winning spot kick after the semifinal match ended 0-0 through extra time. United will play for the title against rival Manchester City in June.

• In a Premier League clash between two teams hoping to secure Champions League qualification for next season, Newcastle raced to a 5-0 lead inside 21 minutes and stunned visiting Tottenham, 6-1.

The win moved Newcastle up to third place ahead of Manchester United on goal difference, and six points ahead of Tottenham. Newcastle has played one game less than Tottenham.

GERMANY: Bayern Munich may have to do without Canadian defender Alphonso Davies for the rest of the season.

The Bavarian powerhouse said the 22-year-old Davies “sustained a muscle bundle injury” in the back of his left thigh during a 3-1 loss at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

ROAD RACING

LONDON MARATHON: Kelvin Kiptum, 23, of Kenya recorded the second fastest marathon in history with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 25 seconds – missing Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by 16 seconds.

Sifan Hassan completed a stunning comeback to win the women’s title in her marathon debut after appearing to be injured part way through. The Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete triumphed in 2:18:33 despite falling off the pace and clutching her hip around the 15-mile mark. She pulled away from Alemu Megertu and reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir in a sprint finish.

CYCLING

LIEGE-BASTOGNE-LIEGE: World champion Remco Evenepoel put on an impressive attacking display in Belgium to win for the second year in a row with a solo effort, while his main rival, two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, crashed out of cycling’s oldest classic with a fractured wrist.

Earlier, Demi Vollering completed a prestigious hat trick of wins in the Ardennes classics as she claimed victory in the women’s race.

