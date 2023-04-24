For most of our lives, we have taken our democracy for granted. Recent events though have shown us how fragile the system is and how easily exploited. In two of the past six presidential elections, the candidate who won the most popular votes lost the election. If enacted, the National Popular Vote Compact would help rectify this situation and strengthen the concept of one person, one vote.

This is an agreement among states to award their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the most popular votes in all 50 states. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have already signed on, for a combined total of 195 electoral votes. The bill has also passed at least one chamber in nine states.

Why change the status quo? Instead of our current winner-take-all electoral system which gives “battleground” states (i.e. Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire) outsized influence, this levels the playing field, so that every vote in every state counts. And it would motivate candidates to listen to voters concerns in all 50 states – not just swing states.

If enacted, L.D. 1578 would add Maine and its four electoral votes to the compact. We urge our legislators and Gov. Mills to support 1578 and join the National Popular Vote Compact.

Pamela and Robert Cloutier

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: