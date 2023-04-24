The Biddeford High School Alternative Ed program will host a live pro wrestling event for students and the local community that will help raise funds for the program. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m., May 5 at Tiger Gym.

According to a news release, Biddeford High School once hosted the WWE for a nationally televised event back in 1981 featuring superstars of the past such as Chief J. Strongbow, Bob Backlund, and The Wild Somoans. Now, 42 years later the alternative education program at BHS is bringing live pro wrestling back to Biddeford for a good cause. On May 5 in the Tiger Gym at Biddeford High School, superstars of pro wrestling will descend on Biddeford for a night of family-friendly action.

Tickets are $12 for general admission, $8 for Biddeford High School students, and children 4 years old and younger will be admitted free. General admission tickets are available online and student tickets are available at the high school from Mr. Booker in Room B027 or in the lunchroom during the two weeks prior to the show. Tickets will also be available at the door.

“The last time there was pro wrestling at BHS was 42 years ago,” said Junior Raymond, a freshman at Biddeford High School, in an email. “The WWE filmed a televised event here and now we are going to honor that tradition and bring wrestling back to BHS.”

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/543038862857 or students can get them at Biddeford High School. For updates about the show, including who will appear and match announcements, visit Live Pro Wrestling at Biddeford High School on Facebook.

