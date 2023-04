MID COAST HOSPITAL

Colton Plowman King, born April 2, 2023, to Ian Christopher King and Julia Elizabeth (Smith) King of Durham. Grandparents are Kathy and Lee Smith of Durham and Kelly King and Scott Plowman. Great-grandparents are Elaine Smith, Jeanne Plowman, Peter Plowman and Nancy Sandreuter.

Bentley Paul Vaillant, born April 2, 2023, to Mya Lynne Gerry of Woonsocket, R.I. Grandparents are Pamela Vaillant of Bowdoinham and Stephen Gerry of Lewiston.

