As the Bruins steamrolled their way toward the playoffs, winning their last eight games on the record-breaking run, it was anyone’s guess what to expect from Taylor Hall come playoff time.

After suffering a lower-body injury in Vancouver on Feb. 25, he missed most of the rest of the regular season, returning to play just three of the last four games. He went scoreless in all of them and, even before his injury, he’d had an inconsistent season from a production standpoint.

But in this playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Hall has shown some of the flashes that made him a Hart Trophy winner five years ago when he was with the New Jersey Devils. Hall leads the Bruins in scoring with four goals and three assists for seven points in the four games, including his two goals and two assists on Sunday.

It was in Game 1, in which he actually did not get on the scoresheet, that Hall showed he was ready to contribute. He twice made strong defensive plays that he immediately turned into 2-on-1s with his speed.

“Taylor’s played really well and taken advantage of some situational offensive opportunities and finished. He feels good about his game,” said GM Don Sweeney. “What was really good to see was that in Game 1, he really played with a lot of detail, he played hard. … Every team needs balanced scoring for the playoffs, because the top guys get keyed on and everybody else needs to chip in. He’s done a very good job at that.”

Hall earned more ice time in the third period of Game 4 when Coach Jim Montgomery bumped him up to play with Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk. And with the Bruins hanging on to a one-goal lead, Hall created a turnover just outside the Panthers’ blue line that resulted in DeBrusk’s insurance goal. Hall later put the game out of reach on a breakaway when he deked Sergei Bobrovsky badly on a backhand-to-forehand move.

DeBrusk grew up in Edmonton when Hall first came into the league with the Oilers. Their combined speed on the wings when they play together can pose big problems for teams.

“It’s one of those things where he reads plays very well coming through the neutral zone. There were a couple of plays in the last games where he can make it in high distress. It’s nice to see him get rewarded. He’s been working hard and going to the hard areas,” said DeBrusk.

PATRICE BERGERON was back on the ice for practice Tuesday, increasing the likelihood that the Bruins’ captain could make his series debut Wednesday. The news wasn’t as good for David Krejci. The second-line center skated on his own before practice, but didn’t participate in the full-team activities.

In the locker room after practice, Bergeron stopped just short of declaring himself in the lineup.

”Felt good out there. We’ll see tomorrow how I feel,” Bergeron said. “I’m not anticipating any setbacks.”

Montgomery wanted to wait to see how Bergeron bounced back physically Wednesday.

“First practice with the team. We’ll see where he is tomorrow morning,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said Krejci was improving.

“He’s progressing well. He’s still not available Wednesday,” said Montgomery, who was asked if Krejci could play if there was a Game 6 on Saturday. He responded. “Potentially.”

Bergeron hasn’t played or practiced since suffering an upper-body injury in the final regular-season game at Montreal.

Krejci played in Games 1 and 2, but missed both games in Florida. He skated with Pastrnak and Tyler Bertuzzi and led the team stretch after practice. Brad Marchand stayed with Charlie Coyle with Nick Foligno lining up on the right wing. Pavel Zacha centered Taylor Hall and Jack DeBrusk, and Tomas Nosek skated with Jakub Lauko and Garnet Hathaway.

Trent Frederic would be the odd man out if the setup remains unchanged.