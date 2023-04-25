KENNEBUNK

Fashion exhibit promotes global health

The Brick Store Museum will open its new summer exhibition, “Wrapped in Blue: Fashions to Promote Global Health,” Tuesday at 117 Main St.

The museum worked with curation partner organization Partners for World Health to exhibit 11 fashions made completely of “blue wrap,” the polypropylene fabric used in hospitals to sterilize equipment.

Partners for World Health (PWH) of Portland collects medical supplies and equipment and prepare them for distribution to individuals, communities, and health care facilities in need both locally and internationally.

Every other year, PWH hosts a fashion show called “Blue Wrap Project Runway,” to raise awareness about the organization and challenge designers to create a costume from blue wrap.

Advertisement

Usually, these fashions are shown for one night only. The “Wrapped in Blue: Fashions to Promote Global Health” exhibition offers an up close look at just some of these beautiful designs.

The Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday with varied hours. To learn more, visit brickstoremuseum.org.

KENNEBUNK

New classes for children at the Brick Store Museum

Brick Store Museum will offer a new 8-week program for children ages 5 and younger beginning Wednesday at 117 Main St.

“Music Together Classes,” with Sammie Haynes of Treetops Music, will meet each Wednesday, offering three different time slots: 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. or noon.

Advertisement

Those sessions will include wiggling, singing, and laughing with your child.

For more details, go to treetopsmusic.com/index.aspx/.

SPRINGVALE

Online auction this week to benefit library

Springvale Public Library’s 3rd Annual Online Auction will be held from April 24-30, featuring a wide array of items, from paintings, antiques, quilts, tickets to events, wine tasting, drone session, yoga, martial arts, golf, small toys, beauty products, and gift cards to local restaurants and stores.

Those items may be viewed in person at the library through Saturday, at 443 Main St., or online through Sunday at springvalelibrary.org.

Advertisement

SOUTH BERWICK

Lecture explores ‘school girl maps’ in Maine

The Old Berwick Historical Society will present a lecture by Dr. Libby Bischof at 7 p.m. Thursday at the First Parish Federated Church, at 150 Main St.

After the American Revolution, dozens of academies opened up throughout Maine and New England to educate young women. Geography was a significant aspect of education in 19th-century America. Dr. Bischof will discuss the fascinating and understudied genre of “school girl maps.” Young women drew, copied and embellished maps, atlases, and globes. These decorative manuscripts reveal much about the education of women in 19th-century New England, and the personal and family histories of the individual young women who crafted the maps.

A 19th-century American cultural historian, Bischof specializes in the history of photography, particularly in Maine. She is the co-author of the 2015 book “Maine Photography: A History, 1840-2015,” and is the executive director of the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education at USM.

The lecture is free and open to the public, no registration is required. The lecture also will be recorded and posted to the society’s website at oldberwick.org.

Advertisement

BRUNSWICK

Online auction ends Friday, followed by gala

The 21st Annual People Plus “Music in April” monthlong online auction, featuring more than 300 items, will close at 10 a.m. Friday and will be followed by an in-person Music gala from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the St. John’s Community Center, at 43 Pleasant St.

The online auction features a variety of items including local gift certificates, jewelry and private dinners. Visit peopleplusmaine.org by 10 a.m. Friday, and click on the link for the auction to view the catalog of items.

Tickets for the in-person gala are $50 each or two for $90 and include food, music, a raffle and live auction. Purchase online or stop by the center.

BRUNSWICK

Advertisement

Author-to-author evening with Paul Doiron and Kristen Lindquist

Maine novelist Paul Doiron, author of the Mike Bowditch series, and poet Kristen Lindquist will share the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday for a fundraiser to support literacy education at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, at 1 Middle St.

The evening will feature Doiron and Lindquist reading from their work and in conversation about their inspiration and influences. A reception and meet-and-greet with the authors will follow.

All proceeds will benefit Midcoast Literacy, a nonprofit organization that provides free literacy programs for people of all ages, including the growing number of multilingual families who have recently moved to the Brunswick area.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased from Midcoast Literacy at midcoastliteracy.org or by calling 443-6384.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: