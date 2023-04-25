WOOLWICH – Judith F. Rittall, 82, of Dana Mill Road, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday April 5, 2023 at her home.
She was born in Bath on Jan. 15, 1941, a daughter of Paul G. and Cora G. [Smith] Legard Sr.. Judy was educated in the local schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1959.
In 1960 she married Elwyn W. Rittall of Bath and made their home here until 1966, moving to Tennessee for Elwyn’s job. They later moved to St. Louis, Mo. and finally to Virginia in 1977 where they made their home, until retiring 2005 and building their home in Woolwich.
Judy was a devoted wife and mother raising their daughters, while Elwyn’s job required him to travel a lot. With their daughters grown, she returned to school and graduated in 1991 from College as a Certified Medical Assistant and worked in Virginia Beach, Va.
She belonged to the Virginia Beach American Medical Assistant Association and with her husband shared her love for antique cars, belonging to several different clubs.
Judy was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Paul Legard Jr.
Surviving are her loving husband of 63 years, Elwyn of Woolwich; her daughters, Kimberly Geib and her husband Craig of Virginia Beach and Constance Custer of Norfolk, Va.; three grandchildren, Nicholas Aaron Geib, Austin Paul-Wallace Custer, and Kaitlyn Celine Custer.
On May 10, 2023, there will be a gathering at the United Methodist Church in Bath at 9:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, Dresden.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.
Those who wish to remember Judy in a special way may make gifts in her memory to:
the American Parkinson Disease Association
P.O. Box 61420
Staten Island, NY 10306 or
log on to their website
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.