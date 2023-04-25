Tedford Housing recently received a $10,000 donation from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust toward the organization’s capital campaign to build a new emergency housing building for adults and families experiencing homelessness in northern Cumberland, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties.

The funding will support Tedford Housing’s plan to build a new facility that will include 64 emergency housing beds for adults and families and includes space for on-site case management to help residents find and secure permanent housing.

“We are grateful for the support of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for our new emergency housing building and for the commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to safe shelter and to the resources necessary to secure and maintain stable housing,” said Rota Knott, executive director of Tedford Housing. “Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s generous pledge for our new building is an investment in creating housing stability that has the power to change the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents.”

Brunswick-based Tedford Housing was founded in 1987 with a mission to empower people to move from homelessness to home. The organization is the sole provider of emergency housing in the region, and the demand for their housing and supportive services has vastly outgrown its capacity. For example, in fiscal year 2022, the organization was only able to serve 11% of the people requesting shelter from Tedford, according to a prepared release.

Learn more about Tedford Housing at tedfordshelter.org.

