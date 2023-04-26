John Nowak lined a double and drove in Brandon Biggane to break a 4-4 tie in the top of seventh and later scored on a single by Drew Fallon as Bates won its fourth straight, beating Southern Maine 6-5 in a baseball game Wednesday at Gorham.

Henry Jamieson went 3 for 5 and scored a run for Bates (16-12).

Tom Vesosky was 3 for 4, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs for Southern Maine (12-17), which had a tw0-game winning streak snapped.

MERRIMACK 11, MAINE 10: Jeremiah Jenkins went 4 for 5 with a pair of homers and six RBI, but it wasn’t enough as Warriors (12-25) outlasted the Black Bears (21-14) in a nonconference game at North Andover, Massachusetts.

Frankie Farrentino was 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs to lead Merrimack, and Michael Golankiewicz and Alex Haba also homered.

Myles Sargent added a two-run blast for Maine, and Dylan McNary added a solo shot.

Advertisement

SOFTBALL

MAINE SWEEPS STONEHILL: The Black Bears (12-32) broke the second game open with four runs in the top of the fourth as they defeated the Seahawks (4-39) 9-4 to complete a doubleheader sweep at North Easton, Massachusetts.

Anna Margetis went 3 for 4 and scored three runs for Maine, and Nora Campo added a pair of hits and drove in four.

Immy Gie launched a three-run homer for the Black Bears as they won the opener 9-0 in five innings.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SOUTHERN MAINE 18, RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE: Rachel Shanks had four goals to pace the attack for the Huskies (9-7, 5-1 Little East) as they jumped to a 10-0 first-quarter lead and dispatched the Anchorwomen (1-14, 0-6) at Gorham.

Advertisement

Maddie Kinney and Anna Byers chipped in with three goals apiece as Southern Maine received scoring from 10 players.

BATES 17, COLBY 7: Leading 5-2 after one quarter, the Bobcats (6-9, 2-8 NESCAC) added an 8-1 second period as they pulled away from the Mules (10-5, 6-4) at Waterville.

Ally Franz and Julia Jardina led Bates with three goals each, with Kailey O’Neill adding a pair.

Maddy Roelofs and Caroline Taggart scored two goals each for Colby.

MEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 15, BATES 11: Jack Goller scored five goals for the Mules (4-10, 1-9 NESCAC) as they grabbed an 8-6 edge at halftime and downed the Bobcats (1-12, 0-10) in a season finale at Lewiston.

Nick Hassan and Ryan Darby each had three goals for Colby.

Alex Horowitz led Bates with three goals, with Henry Bruininks and Wil Masterson each chipping in with a pair.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous