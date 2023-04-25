Merrimack College scored five unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday to beat the University of Maine 8-4 in a nonconference baseball game at Orono.
The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Black Bears (21-13), who made two errors in the ninth inning.
Jake Rainess led Maine, going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Dylan McNary went 2 for 4 with a solo home run.
George Athanasiadis and Chris Goode each had a pair of hits for Merrimack (11-25).
MEN’S LACROSSE
PLYMOUTH STATE 16, SOUTHERN MAINE 9: Jake Dolcimascolo and Crosby Fay provided four goals apiece as the Panthers (12-4, 5-2 Little East) built a 7-4 halftime edge and steadily pulled away from the Huskies (4-11, 2-5) at Gorham.
Mike Fluery added a pair of goals for Plymouth State.
Nick James led Southern Maine with five goals and Schuyler Wetmore chipped in with three.
FOOTBALL
NOTRE DAME: Quarterback Tyler Buchner said he will enter his name in the transfer portal, but did not rule out remaining with the Fighting Irish.
Buchner posted on Twitter that he loves Notre Dame, but decided to explore other options after competing with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman for the starting job in South Bend, Indiana.
Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman did not name a starter after spring practice.
Hartman arrived earlier this year with three seasons of starting experience and 110 career touchdown passes. He will be a sixth-year senior.
Buchner began last year as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but injured his shoulder in Week 2 against Marshall and missed the rest of the regular season. He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina.
Notre Dame has a new offensive coordinator this year after Tommy Rees left his alma mater to take the same job at Alabama.
Gerard Parker was promoted from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator by Freeman.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.