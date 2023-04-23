Jake Rainess homered for the third straight game, Dylan McNary added a two-run shot, and Noah Lewis struck out 11 over six innings as the Maine baseball team completed a series sweep against Hartford with a 5-4 victory Sunday in Orono.
The Black Bears (21-12) fell behind 2-0 before Connor Goodman doubled home Rainess and Quinn McDaniel in the bottom of the third. McNary’s home run in the fourth made it 4-2, and Rainess extended the lead in the seventh with his 12th home run of the season.
Lewis (4-1) allowed four hits, one walk and two runs. Justin Baeyens pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.
BATES 7, SKIDMORE 4: John Nowak hit a two-run homer, and Sam Hough scattered 10 hits while going the distance on the mound as Bobcats (15-12) completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Thoroughbreds (19-12) in Lewiston.
ENDICOTT 5, COLBY 1: The Gulls (26-5), ranked sixth in the D3baseball.com poll, scored five runs in the sixth inning to beat the Mules (21-8) in Waterville.
Colby was held to three hits, including an RBI single by Clint Flippo in the seventh.
SOFTBALL
UMBC 5, MAINE 3: Madison Wilson hit a three-run home run in the third inning to propel the Retrievers (20-13, 12-2 America East) to a third straight win over the Black Bears (10-32, 3-10) in Baltimore.
Maine scored its runs in the fifth inning with the help of two UMBC errors. Kelby Drews was 2 for 2 with an RBI single.
HUSSON SWEEPS BOWDOIN: Katie Raymond hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Husson completed a doubleheader sweep against the Polar Bears with a 9-8 victory in Bangor, extending its winning streak to 18.
Bowdoin took the lead in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Angelina Mayers. Raymond won it in the bottom half with her third hit of the game.
Mayers finished with three RBI.
In the opener, McKenna Smith pitched a three-hitter and drove in two runs in Husson’s 4-1 win.
