Celebrate the crowning of King Charles III, the 42nd monarch to sit the throne 70 years after the last monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned. Bridgham & Cook, The British Store is hosting a party in honor of the historic crowning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Join celebrants on the front patio of the Brigham & Cook storefront at 123 Main St. in Freeport for live music and free refreshments to the public. The store’s neighbor, the Bakeshop, will join with an exclusive, British-themed menu available in their shop throughout the day.

The coronation ceremony held at Westminster Abbey has a history as storied and complex as Great Britain itself, beginning with William the Conqueror in 1066. While the ceremony is steeped in rich tradition, King Charles’s crowning promises to be an auspicious celebration unique to the king’s impending reign. Adorned with leaves, flowers and the fabled Green Man, the king’s coronation invitation honors rebirth and renewal, suggesting that his lifetime of environmental and charitable activism will continue into his time on the throne.

