Plant Memorial Home, of Bath, will host an open house and discussion on “what is assisted living” at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on campus at 1 Washington St.

Panelists include Shawn Shambo, with a preview of his upcoming Ted Talk and the importance of seniors remaining active in their communities; Travis Dixon, clinical liaison with Amedisys Home Health; Sarah O’Sullivan, director of sales marketing with Terrace Communities; Kristine Sherman, customer success manager with A Place for Mom; Keith Spiro, contributor, advisor and community strategist with The Cryer; and many more.

The main goal of the event is to provide the community with the resources to understand that assisted living is not only for seniors who realize they need more help but for seniors who want to maintain as much independence as they can for as long as possible.

To RSVP, email Kayla Barr at [email protected] with your name and contact information to confirm attendance or call 443-8991.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: