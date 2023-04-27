EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Martha (Morse) Roberts, 99, of East Providence, R.I., formerly of Bath, passed away quietly on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Born and raised in Bath, she was the daughter of Horace Morse and Martha Morse (Hagerman). She was a graduate of Morse High School in Bath.

Having married a navy lieutenant at the end of WWII, she lived most of her life in Philadelphia, Pa. area, where she was an active member of various service organizations over many years. She was also an avid horticulturist and loved birds. She was also known for collecting various exotic animals.

Widow of Victor J. Roberts and formerly married to John L. Pfeffer, Sr. (deceased).

Survived by sons John L. Pfeffer, Jr. of Barrington, R.I. and Peter M. Roberts of Los Alamos, N.M., she leaves nine grandchildren Christopher Pfeffer, Emily Lee, Matthew Pfeffer, Mark Pfeffer, Ryan Roberts, Christine Roberts, Andrew Roberts, Alexander Roberts, and Natasha Roberts. She also leaves eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by three stepsons, Thomas Roberts, Michael Roberts, and Hugh Roberts.

Burial will be private.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous