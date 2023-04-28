LISBON — Levi Tibbetts and Jimmy Fitzsimmons combined to throw a one-hitter Friday, and Tibbetts paced the offense for the Lisbon baseball team to a 9-1 win over Boothbay/Wiscasset.

Tibbetts didn’t allow a hit across the first 4 1/3 innings, striking out 10 while walking three. Boothbay/Wiscasset (0-2) broke up the no-hitter and shutout in the sixth against Fitzsimmons, who added six more strikeouts.

Tibbetts hit a triple and a double, drove in a run and scored two. Jacoby Tuplin and Jack Ramich also doubled for Lisbon (2-0), which scored three runs in the first, two in the second and four in the sixth.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 4, MORSE 2: Holden McKenney’s two-run single in the top of the sixth inning snapped a 2-2 tie and powered the Eagles to victory in Bath.

McKenney finished the day 2-for-2 with a walk for Erskine (3-1), while teammate Sam Boynton scored twice.

Bo Johnson pitched four innings of one-hit relief to earn the win. Starter Hunter Foard allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, over three innings.

Oscar Nelson had a hit and a walk for Morse (1-4). Starting pitcher Calin Gould allowed three hits and struck out 10 batters over five innings.

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, FREEPORT 1: Pinch-runner Andrew Libby stole home with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Capers (4-0) over the Falcons (2-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

Three Cape pitchers combined to allow two hits and one run, with six strikeouts. Gabe Harmon was the winner with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief, following Owen Tighe and Andy Choi.

Freeport’s Zane Aguiar allowed two runs on five hits, striking out six.

SOFTBALL

SKOWHEGAN 8, MT. ARARAT 0: Carlie Jarvais pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the River Hawks (5-0) defeated the Eagles (0-2) at Topsham.

Jarvais walked one batter.

Jackie Dodge and Callaway LePage had four hits apiece in the 16-hit offense. Lydia James added two hits.

Advertisement

CAPE ELIZABETH 9, FREEPORT 8: Phoebe Caton had two hits and scored twice, and was the winning pitcher in relief as the Capers (2-1) downed the Falcons (1-4) at Cape Elizabeth.

Trailing 3-2, Cape Elizabeth scored two runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth for a 9-3 lead, enough to withstand a Freeport comeback that included a four-run seventh.

Celia Cobb went 2 for 4 with a walk and drove in two runs for the Falcons.

