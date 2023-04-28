For Mainers who did not travel to far off places this winter, the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor is bringing a few of the sounds of those vacation spots to the stage this spring.

From the music of the Caribbean to the energized tunes of the Celtic isles, the calendar promises engaging nights out. The coming weeks also include performances by singer-songwriters Andrew Duhon and Karla Bonoff. This year marks the 20th season of the revitalized historic Opera House.

The annual Caribbean Night, set for Saturday, April 29, features the talent and steel drums of the Pan Fried Steel band. Slip on your sandals tonight and dance your way into the island-theme decorated Opera House complete with an indoor tiki bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the steel drums start playing at 7 p.m. Advance discounted tickets are $10, available only from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. Regular tickets are $15 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door.

Early May sees the Celtic trio Kalos in their first Opera House appearance. On May 6, these interpreters and composers of contemporary Celtic roots music: Eric McDonald, Ryan McKasson and Jeremiah McLane will be in concert. Each member brings an exceptionally diverse array of musical influences to the table. McDonald studied jazz and bluegrass mandolin at the Berklee College of Music before finding his way to DADGAD guitar; McKasson carries a degree in viola performance and is one of the youngest to ever win the US National Scottish Fiddle Championship; McLane, in addition to being raised with Scottish roots, has studied Indonesian Gamelan, West African drumming, and the music of minimalist composers Steve Reich and Philip Glass. His compositions have won numerous awards and been featured in films.

This evening promises to be a memorable one at the Opera House for those who love trad, as well as those who just love a good live show. Advance tickets are $20, regular tickets are $25. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, May 12, New Orleans singer-songwriter Andrew Duhon and his trio will perform. Duhon is a teller of stories with an undeniable voice, weighted and soulful. He has released three recordings, including “The Moorings,” which was nominated for a Grammy in 2014. He has toured solo for much of his career, and that troubadour element is present in his performances, tonight with his trio including upright bassist, Myles Weeks and drummer Jim Kolacek singing three-part harmony.

Duhon has been described as a young Bob Dylan, with his music deeply attached to the folk tradition. Concert goers can expect him to bring Americana-injected melodies, sung with a twang in the voice and resonating like heartfelt stories from this sincere young talent. Andrew Duhon is a musician worth leaving the comfort of home for, come hear him live tonight. Advance discounted tickets for Duhon’s show are $20, regular tickets are $25.

Karla Bonoff has been described as one of the finest singer/songwriters of her generation – she’s enjoyed critical acclaim, commercial success, enduring popularity and the unwavering respect of her peers. On Saturday, May 20, she comes to Boothbay Harbor for her first appearance at the Opera House. Bonoff’s songs have become hits for Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd and Linda Ronstadt. Fans and

critics agree that her songs are timeless. She was featured in the acclaimed Linda Ronstadt documentary: The Sound of My Voice, highlighting her friendship with Linda and as the writer of several of her biggest songs. The Huffington Post calls her voice “perfection.” Her playlist is heartfelt, and the historic Opera House is the perfect setting to hear this pioneer in the Southern California singer/songwriter scene. Appearing as a duo with Nina Gerber. Advance discounted tickets are $35 and regular tickets are $40. Doors open at 7 p.m. and Karla Bonoff goes on stage at 7:30 p.m. This concert is made possible to generous support from J. Edward Knight Insurance.

Throughout the season advance discounted tickets are available by either visiting the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling (207) 633-5159. The box office is open Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for in-person sales. Regularly priced tickets and information about all upcoming Opera House events is available at boothbayoperahouse.com

