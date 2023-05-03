Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater will show a pair of films made for IMAX on its own not-quite-as-big screen as a double feature on May 10 and 11.

The first film screening in this special double feature event is the 1998 documentary “Everest.” With narration voiced by Oscar Nominated actor, Liam Neeson, “Everest” is the dramatic true story of a team of climbers who found hope, strength, and triumph in the wake of tragedy. Their successful ascent of Mount Everest in the spring of 1996 just days after fellow mountaineers and friends died there is a compelling story about the human spirit and a mountain they love, respect, and sometimes fear. The film depicts their lengthy preparations for the climb, their trek to the summer, and their successful return to Base Camp.

Playing second is “America’s Musical Journey,” a film originally released in 2018 and narrated by Morgan Freeman. In America’s musical cities, musical stories come together to create a soundtrack that showcases the nation’s diversity and its collision of cultures, culminating in a unique blend of sound, music, and innovation unlike anywhere else in the world. The film follows Grammy Award Nominated singer and songwriter Aloe Blacc as he traces the root of America’s music through the colorful locales and cultures where it was born – iconic cities such as New Orleans, Chicago, New York City, Nashville, Memphis, Miami, and more!

Both films were made by MacGillivray Freeman Films, the world’s leading creator of IMAX movies, which recently released its library of films to be played only in theaters on standard movie theater screens.

This 84-minute double feature event is only available at Lincoln Theater, playing for two screenings only — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, and 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for theater members, and $5 for patrons 18 and under. Tickets are available in advance through the theater’s online box office at LincolnTheater.net, or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta.

