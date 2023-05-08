Portland police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a young girl Monday morning on Monroe Court.

The 6-year-old girl answered a knock on her door at around 6:30 a.m. when the suspect entered the home and attacked the child, according to a spokesman for the Portland Police Department.

An adult inside the home confronted the man and he fled, police said. The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center for evaluation but has been released, police say.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 40s or 50s with a gray, scruffy beard on his chin, wearing a red and black long-sleeved checkered shirt and a black and white hat. He was last seen fleeing from Monroe Court toward Anderson Street and may have been riding a bicycle.

Police ask that anyone with information to call 207-874-8575.

