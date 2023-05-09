Portland police say a man was wounded by a shooter on Congress Street Tuesday night and that the suspect remains at large.

Major Robert Martin said police believe the victim was shot in the 600 block area of Congress Street, near its intersection with State Street, around 8:30 p.m.

The shooter fled the scene, Martin said. He said the man suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

