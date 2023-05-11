BRUNSWICK – Beverly Grace “Nana” Butler passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly was born on Dec. 12, 1936. Daughter of Harry and Marion Crooker, Beverly was the oldest of eight siblings. She was a graduate of Brunswick High Schools class of ‘55, where she received superlatives for being the shortest and cutest in her class. She was on the varsity cheering squad and was proud to be a Dragon!

Beverly was always a hard worker and started watching her siblings at a young age. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Crooker Construction for 36 years. In 1956, Beverly met her husband Richard Butler of Waterville and they were married for 34 years until his passing. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Bonnie Libby and Cindy Lemieux of Brunswick, who were the loves of her life.

Beverly’s greatest joy was being surrounded by family and friends. Beverly had a smile that would light up a room and brought joy to everyone’s life. She loved to be in her one-of-a-kind Coca-Cola themed kitchen, making her famous chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter fudge, award winning corn chowder and many more treats. No one ever left Nana’s home without a full belly and a big hug!

She enjoyed doing the daily crossword, Sudoku, puzzles, and playing Yahtzee. She loved attending the Maine State Music Theatre productions and playing the piano. Walking into Nana’s home, you would be greeted with a big hug, beautiful smile, and the music of Elvis Presley, Conway Twitty, George Jones and many other country artists. She loved to jitterbug and would grab you to be her partner. To know her was to love her.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters Bonnie Libby and companion Steve Gagnon and Cindy and her husband Lance Lemieux; granddaughters Angela and her husband Niko Ruiz, Brittany Lemieux and her fiancé Justin Oehrle, Brianna and her husband Andrew Lunn and Beverly Lemieux; great-grandchildren Harper and Avery Ruiz, Skye and Lyla Oehrle and Aria and Anderson Lunn; siblings Frank Crooker, Larry Crooker, Ted Crooker, Valerie Clemens, Candy Gregory; along with several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Beverly was predeceased by her companion, George “Papa” Rose; her parents; her husband; her sister, Pati Crooker Mulligan and her brother, William “Billy” Crooker.

At Beverly’s request many years ago, there will be no funeral. We invite you to join us for a Celebration of Life at Thomas Point Beach on July 22 at 1 p.m. All are welcome.

The family of Beverly Grace Butler would like to thank her longtime, in-home caregiver, Kelly Chamberlain, along with Amy, Mary, Abby, and Evelyn. We also would like to thank The Lamp Memory Care Center for making “Nana” part of their family and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

The best presents come in small packages and Nana was the greatest gift to us all! We will always love you truly!

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the

Maine State Music Theatre

in memory of

Beverly Grace Butler,

22 Elm Street,

Brunswick, ME 04011

