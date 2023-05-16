Over the next few weeks, I’ll be getting you all up-to-date on what you can look forward to doing this summer and identifying the resources to help you on your summer adventures. This week, I want to update you on a few of the larger publications and events you can look forward to, and in the coming weeks, we will bring you more event notices. Life is all about the experiences you make, and this summer, we should all lean into a little more fun.

With that, if you have an upcoming event or event series that you want the world to know about, please email them to me at the chamber at [email protected] Our job is to inform people about what is happening in our region, so the more information we have, the better. We use submissions in numerous ways, including on our online event calendar, in printed publications, on our Facebook and Instagram pages, and in our weekly e-newsletters. You may also submit them directly to our BBRC Event Calendar by going to midcoastmaine.com, clicking on the Event Calendar tab and then clicking on the “Share Your Event” button. Please post public events only and include any age restrictions as not all events are for all age groups.

With that, here are some great resources and events to look forward to:

‘2023 Eat Play Stay’ chamber guidebook

Our chamber guide is back! In 2022, with so many advertisers still recovering from the pandemic and printing costs at an all-time high, we were forced to forgo a new guide, and we simply ran through our existing inventory of 2021 guides (which we still had enough of because, again, the pandemic slowed things a bit). However, thanks to a partnership with RFB Advertising, we’re looking to have the “2023 Eat Play Stay: Companion Guide to Bath-Brunswick and Midcoast Maine” in tourism centers and on business countertops on or around June 1.

“What is this guide?”, you may ask. It’s the guide our Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber puts together for tourists, and it is the primary piece we mail to relocators and vacationers. The 2021 guide had a wildly popular cover produced by Andrew Estey Photography, which was a blue lobster on a white background with splattered paint highlights. It was stunning on the shelf next to the other guides, and we received dozens of compliments from industry professionals. This year, we asked Andrew for a similar but different take on that same cover, and now it’s a red lobster with new color highlights (because if it ain’t broke, don’t break it).

The Eat Play Stay has been produced since 2018 and is a revisioning of what a chamber guide should be (it replaced “Allure of the Coast,” for those who remember that title). This guide features relevant information with a focus on pertinent, specific information. Many guides are quite broad, while the Eat Play Stay is quite specific. The difference is rather than just saying “We have great places to go for a walk in our region,” this guide has the top 10 walking/hiking trails in the area with trailheads and difficulty rankings. Instead of saying, “We live in a four-season region,” we give the average temperature for each month — things like that.

Look for it at the Brunswick Train Station Info Center, the Bath Regional Info Center and our chamber office in the coming weeks.

2023 Maine Midcoast & Islands Guidebook and Lighthouse Map

Regionally, our chamber works with the other chambers from here to Belfast/Searsport on the Maine’s Midcoast & Islands Tourism Council. We produce a guidebook together that features breakout sections from here all the way up the coast and highlights specific journeys you can take in those towns. Plus, the guidebook has a great map of the lighthouses up the coast for those that want to see them all. Finally, if you’re looking for a trip planner, the tourism council’s website (at mainesmidcoast.com) features an interactive map where you can plot different icons on the map to plan your trip. New icons are being added monthly, but golf courses and lighthouses are just some of the items on there.

Maine State Music Theatre’s 2023 season opens June 7

A huge season is ahead for Maine State Music Theatre, which kicks off its season on June 7. The entire season is loaded with shows you will fall in love with. “Titanic: The Musical” runs June 7-24 (and presented in partnership with the Fulton Theatre). That’s followed by “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” June 28 through July 15. The beloved “9 to 5: The Musical” runs July 19 through August 5. The main stage season closes with the hilarious comedy “Something Rotten!” Aug. 9-26, which is my pick to be the show of the season (you won’t believe how funny it is and how great the dance numbers are).

This, of course, is only the main stage shows and doesn’t include the three concert series shows (I mean, if you like Dolly Parton, The Beatles and Elvis — which, who doesn’t?) and the three Theatre for Young Audiences shows, too. Get all of that information plus tickets at msmt.org.

BDA and MSB events

Our two downtown organizations have a full summer of fun for you.

Upcoming Brunswick Downtown Association events include 2nd Friday Brunswick (begins June 9) and Music on the Mall (begins June 28). For more information, visit brunswickdowntown.org.

Main Street Bath events include Spring Into Summer (Saturday, May 20), Gazebo Park Concerts (begin June 20) and Waterfront Park Concert Series (begins July 8).

Graduation dates

It’s always good to keep in mind the graduation dates for our area schools, even if it’s just for traffic, restaurant reservations, etc. Here’s what you need to know:

• Bowdoin College: Memorial Day weekend (commencement on Saturday, May 27).

• Brunswick High School: June 9.

• Morse high School: June 11.

• Mt. Ararat High School: June 11.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

