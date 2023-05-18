TOPSHAM – Robert J. Weymouth, 58, passed away after a brief illness at Maine Medical Center, Portland on Sunday May 14, 2023, with family and friends by his side from complications of a tick-borne illness, Powassan virus.

He was born May 20, 1964, in Medford, Mass., the son of Ray and Inge Biederman Weymouth. He was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of 1982. He married Annemarie Brady in Brunswick on June 10, 2000, after 10 years of courtship.

He was a factory Yamaha trained motorcycle mechanic, before owning and operating Interstate Trailer Sales Inc in Topsham for over 25 years. He was most recently working as a truck driver for Scotts Recreation.

He was an avid motor sports enthusiast, he started his racing career with dirt bikes, and moved on to the Legends car tour, after a knee injury. He was a long-time racer and charter member of the NELCAR Legends Tour, a multi winning INEX National Champion. An avid ice bike rider, race tire groomer and mentor to many young racers coming into the sport and a friend to countless people in and around the racing community.

He enjoyed time spent with friends enjoying a cold beer, especially at the race track or in his beloved shop. He enjoyed road trips in their RV. And even went along with Annemarie’s love of chasing sunsets and sunrises no matter how early it was.

He was predeceased by his father, Ray Weymouth.

He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Annemarie of Topsham and their two Maine Coon Cats, Zoey and Wolfie; his mother, Inge Weymouth of Hawi, HI; his sister Andrea Weymouth Fujie of Hawi, HI; and a countless number of cherished friends.

A celebration of life will be held from 12 noon to 5 p.m., Sunday May 21, 2023, at the Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Co., 3378 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, N.H., 03860. The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center, especially the Neuro critical care team and Neuro ICU nurse, Graham.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Feral Felines, 651 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101 (feralfelines.net).

