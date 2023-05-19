FREEPORT — Liam Emmons homered twice, including a three-run blast during a seven-run third inning as Freeport defeated Cape Elizabeth 8-6 in baseball action Friday.

Tristan Francis and Gus Hollen each hit RBI doubles during the third-inning outburst for the Falcons (7-5).

Sam Lombardo drove in three runs for Cape Elizabeth (10-2) with a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and a two-run single in the seventh.

LISBON 15, MADISON 1: Levi Tibbetts pitched a one-hitter while collecting three hits of his own at the plate to lead the Greyhounds (8-3) past the Bulldogs (3-8) in five innings in Lisbon.

Tibbetts had one of Lisbon’s two doubles and also singled twice while driving in five runs and scoring three. On the mound, he walked one batter and struck out 11 in five innings.

Jack Ramich had the other Greyhound double and also singled. Keeghan Morrissette also had a pair of hits, while Aiden Parker drove in four runs and Cody Osmond added two RBIs.

Xavier Estes had the lone hit for Madison, which scored its run in the top of the first inning. Deacon Morton struck out four on the mound, and Jayden Horton punched out three more in relief.

ERSKINE 5, MORSE 4: Tristan Anderson belted a home run and a single and drove in three runs to lead the Eagles (7-5) to a win over the Shipbuilders (5-7) in South China.

Grady Hotham added two doubles, and Beck Jorgensen had two singles.

Calin Gould led Morse with two hits.

OAK HILL 22, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Kyle Delano homered and doubled and pitched the first three innings to help power the Raiders (10-2) to a win against Boothbay/Wiscasset (3-8) in Boothbay Harbor.

Cooper Spencer had three of Oak Hill’s nine hits, and Zak Bean matched Delano with two. Delano drove in four runs, Spencer tallied three RBI, and Ethan Vattaso and Grayson Letourneau each recorded two.

Trent Drouin pitched the final two innings, striking out three while giving up two hits. Delano punched out five and allowed two hits.

